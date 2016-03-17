Robben withdraws from Netherlands squad

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and England due to a thigh injury.

The 32-year-old had already sat out Bayern's 5-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen at the weekend and Wednesday's 4-2 Champions League victory versus Juventus.

It is as yet unclear how long Robben will be out of action, but the former Real Madrid winger has decided to pull out of the national squad as a precautionary measure.

Robben has won 88 caps for Netherlands since making his debut in April 2003, scoring 30 goals in the process.

The Bayern attacker was one of 28 names to have made national team coach Danny Blind's provisional squad, with the Netherlands boss due to announce his final squad on Friday.

Netherlands host France on March 25, before taking on England four days later.