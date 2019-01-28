Fowler left in disbelief at 'stereotypical' reaction to Salah diving

The Egyptian came under fire for going down under contact from Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho during the Reds’ 4-3 Premier League win, having already won debatable penalties against Newcastle and Arsenal this season.

But Fowler has not been comfortable with the reaction to Salah’s simulation and questioned the motives behind it.

“I was never one for diving — if I had a chance to get a shot off, I’d always take it,” Fowler wrote in The Mirror.

“Yet, I’ve been shaking my head in disbelief at the criticism aimed at Mohamed Salah in recent weeks for what people have been particularly eager to call cheating.

“It’s been sustained and hostile, and I’m wondering why.

“Why it’s been much worse than that aimed at Harry Kane this season, for instance, or in the past at say Michael Owen or David ­Beckham.

“We have to be very careful as football fans. We need to stop and think about whether Salah is being targeted for where he comes from and who he is.

“It seems like stereotyping, and­ possibly because he’s an overseas player.

“Yes, there have been times when Salah has gone over a bit ­theatrically, ­sometimes he may have gone down a bit easily.

“Two things. One: who doesn’t now? Two: he’s ­almost always been kicked.

“In fact, he has been kicked mercilessly for 18 months. And if he doesn’t go down in a way which lets the ref see he’s been kicked, then will be get the decision? No chance.”