Robby McCrorie available for Livingston return after Covid-19 positive
By PA Staff
Livingston have goalkeeper Robby McCrorie available for the visit of Dundee United after a bout of Covid-19.
Midfielder Jason Holt completes a two-match ban.
Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) are still out.
Dundee United academy coach Thomas Courts will have to cobble together a side after nine players joined boss Micky Mellon and his coaching staff in self-isolation.
United cancelled training on Wednesday after three non-playing members of staff returned positive Covid-19 tests.
Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended and winger Logan Chalmers (ankle) is injured.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.