Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
The World Cup winner took to social media to share his joy at becoming a grandfather.
Brazil legend Roberto Carlos is celebrating after becoming a grandfather at the age of just 44.
The former Real Madrid star's daughter, Giovanna, gave birth to her first child, Pedro – just three months after Carlos himself had a child with his wife.
In a stellar career, Carlos was capped 125 times by Brazil and, as well as Madrid, played for Inter and Fenerbahce in Europe.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.