Roberto pleased with Barcelona's 2015

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto hailed a remarkable year of personal and team growth after his team's last game of 2015.

Roberto has already made 21 first-team appearances this season, as coach Luis Enrique has found more and more use for the midfielder as a right-back, helping Barcelona to a La Liga, Champions League and Copa Del Rey treble, as well as a Club World Cup title.

Speaking after Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Betis, confirming the Catalan giants' position at the top of La Liga heading into next year, Roberto said he was looking forward to bigger and better things in 2016.

"In sporting terms it has been a spectacular year with five titles won. It was also good for me personally because I got more minutes and gained confidence," Roberto said.

"[January] will be a month with a lot of games. Having everyone prepared will be very important for winning every game.

"In 2016 I hope all the players stay healthy and that we win many more titles."

Javier Mascherano was also positive for the 12 months to come, adding the team were ready to fight through fatigue to make even more history, after a busy recent schedule with the successful Club World Cup campaign.

"We are in the middle of the season and what occupies us is to continue working hard to win titles this season. The present and the future is what matters," Mascherano said.

"We hope to reach the end of the season fighting for all three titles. I think we are still demonstrating that we intend to continue making history."

"We are prepared for what little rest lies ahead. We have played months like this January and February in previous seasons, so we are used to it. It’s a good sign because it means that we are moving in the right direction."