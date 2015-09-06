Robertson becomes first managerial Football League casualty

Dave Robertson has become the first managerial casualty of the Football League season following his sacking by Peterborough United just four months after being handed a three-year deal.

The former Royal Marine succeeded Darren Ferguson at London Road in February on a caretaker basis before being handed the job in May.

But a return of four points from the opening six League One games has prompted the Peterborough board to take action.

"I would personally like to thank David for stepping in last season when the club was at a low point after the previous manager's departure," said chairman Darragh MacAnthony in a statement on the club's official website on Sunday.

"He steadied the ship, put a smile on everyone's faces again and worked tirelessly each day to improve the club's fortunes on the pitch.

"Unfortunately after yesterday's result [a 2-1 defeat at Southend United] and the manner of defeat, I felt it was time to take action and make a change as it had become plain to see our young squad was under-performing and playing nowhere near their potential.

"Make no mistake, our players must also shoulder responsibility for this awful start to the season which has now led to a great person losing their job."