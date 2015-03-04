Robertson targeting first-team run with Hull

The 20-year-old made a promising start to his career at the KC Stadium following his move from Dundee United in August, starting their opening eight matches of the campaign.

However, a string of injuries - and the form of Robbie Brady - meant he was not able to break back into the side on a regular basis, with just seven starts to his name since October.

With Brady sidelined with a calf problem Robertson returned in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, and he hopes he can hold onto the shirt.

"I was just happy to be back," he told the club's official website.

"Since my injury on New Year's Day, I haven't really got back in and Robbie Brady was doing unbelievably well which I was delighted about for him.

"Everybody is gutted that he's picked up an injury but now it's up to me to keep that place in the side.

"We get on great but at the end of the day we all want to be playing and it's great competition to have."