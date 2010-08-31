Robinho closes in on Milan move

Sky Television pictures showed the 26-year-old arriving at Milan's training ground for talks on Tuesday.

Robinho, who cost City 32.5 million pounds when he joined from Real Madrid in September 2008, never settled in Manchester and spent six months on loan at Brazilian club Santos last season.

The striker, who has played 80 times for his country, is expected to have a medical at Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

The final day of transfer activity got off to a slow start around Europe although Schalke 04 were busy, signing Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado.

Schalke's Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart signed Mauro Camoranesi from Juventus for one year with an option to renew. The 33-year-old midfielder won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

Olympique Lyon also signed Senegal defender Pape Diakhate on a season-long loan deal from Dynamo Kiev.

Loan arrangements seemed to be the order of the day with Croatia goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa completing his move from Spartak Moscow to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long deal.

Pletikosa, 31, appeared in the World Cup finals of 2002 and 2006 as well as Euro 2008.

GYAN SWOOP

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan was also at Sunderland for talks ahead of a proposed move from Stade Rennes. He could sign for a club record fee of around 12 million pounds.

Gyan scored three goals for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In other loan deals Eidur Gudjohnsen, who spent half a campaign on loan at Spurs last season, moved from AS Monaco to Stoke City.

Stoke also re-signed Senegal international Salif Diao on a permanent two-year deal after he left the English Premier League club at the end of last season when his previous deal expired.

Striker Marcus Bent, 32, moved across the English Midlands on a four-month loan from Birmingham City to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dutch international striker Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink left Championship side Hull City, signing a two-year deal with Rapid Vienna.

Belarus midfielder Aleksandr Hleb and Chile striker Jean Beausejour have been granted UK work permits.

Hleb signed a one-year loan deal with Birmingham while Beausejour is also expected to sign for the Midlands club.

