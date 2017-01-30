Robinho: Why I didn't join Chelsea in 2008

My main goal was to move to Chelsea. But Real didn’t like them selling shirts with my name on before the deal was done. I am pretty sure that this error was one of the main reasons why the transfer failed as it was a matter of pride for Real Madrid

Brazilian boss Luiz Felipe Scolari had been keen to bring his fellow countryman to Stamford Bridge to help Chelsea better their second-placed finishes in both 2006/07 and 2007/08, with a £29 million transfer fee believed to have been agreed between the west Londoners and los Blancos.

However, a technical error – allowing supporters to pre-order the club’s new away shirt with the Brazilian’s name on the back before the deal had been done – irked the Spanish giants, who sold him to Manchester City on transfer deadline day instead.

The Samba star is convinced that mistake played a big part in his move to the English capital club falling through, combined with the fact that Madrid weren’t thrilled with the prospect of selling the forward to a Champions League rival.

Speaking exclusively in the March 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, he says: “My main goal was to move to Chelsea – Big Phil had said I could make the difference for him as his squad, according to him, was not creative enough.

They were also reluctant to let me move to a club that was playing in the Champions League the same season – Chelsea were, but Manchester City weren’t. I moved to a great club and they welcomed me in the best way. I had one and a half years of joy in Manchester, despite the city being a lot colder than Madrid!

“But Real Madrid had fallen out with Chelsea – they didn’t like them selling shirts with my name on before the deal had been done. I'm pretty sure that this error was one of the main reasons why the transfer failed, as it was a matter of pride for Real Madrid.

