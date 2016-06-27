Robinson agrees one-year deal at Burnley

Paul Robinson has agreed a one-year deal to stay on at Burnley, the Premier League club have announced.

The former England international goalkeeper signed a short-term contract at Turf Moor in January, acting as back-up to captain and number one choice Tom Heaton.

Robinson looks set to continue as the understudy to Heaton - currently away with England at Euro 2016 - as Burnley prepare for another crack at Premier League survival having been promoted from the Championship as champions last term.

"We are delighted to have Paul back on board," manager Sean Dyche told the club's official website.

"He continues to work hard at his profession and his wealth of experience is hugely beneficial to the team and, in particular, the goalkeeping department.

"Our other goalkeepers, especially the younger ones, will continue to improve while Paul is with us and we look forward to working with him again this coming season."