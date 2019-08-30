Robinson and Jacobs are concerns for Livingston

Livingston have fitness doubts over midfielders Scott Robinson and Keaghan Jacobs ahead of the visit of St Mirren.

Both players came off with muscle tweaks against Ross County last weekend.

Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Miller and Cece Pepe have all been missing with injury in recent weeks.

St Mirren have no fresh injuries for the Ladbrokes Premiership trip to West Lothian.

Only striker Cody Cooke is unavailable for Jim Goodwin.

The Englishman is still about six to eight weeks away from a comeback from a knee injury.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Lithgow, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Pittman, Jacobs, Lawless, Crawford, Sibbald, Robinson, Erskine, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Dykes, Sarkic.

Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Baird, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Morias, Obika, Lyness.