Robinson thinks prospect Scott will make Motherwell a lot of money in the future

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson predicts exciting Fir Park prospect James Scott will make the club a lot of money when they eventually cash in.

Robinson felt Scott possessed the potential to go to the very top when he first saw him play as a 15-year-old.

And he thinks the 19-year-old forward is now beginning to fulfil his faith in him.

Motherwell have had tremendous success in rearing their own talent in recent seasons, with the likes of Chris Cadden, David Turnbull, Jake Hastie and Allan Campbell all coming through their academy to the first team, and Scott is the latest homegrown star to impress.

Although he did not get on the scoresheet in their 3-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Hibs, Scott was a constant threat for the Steelmen.

With his strong running from the right flank and direct attacking style, Scott terrorised the Hibs backline as Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and substitute Jermaine Hylton grabbed the goals to seal a comprehensive win for Robinson’s charges.

And Robinson feels there is still much more to come from Scott.

Asked about Scott’s potential, Robinson replied: “Huge, I’ve been his biggest fan since I came to the club.

“I saw him playing in the Milk Cup when he was 15 years old, I was assistant manager at the time, and he’s been in my mind ever since.

“He’s so much talent, he needs to think a bit more about his game, we need to keep pushing him because he does float about in his own little world sometimes on the pitch.

“But he’s got so much talent, he can go past people, he’s exciting and he’s another of our young players that I think we’ll make a lot of money on.”

Motherwell climbed to fifth as they followed up their Lanarkshire derby success at Hamilton with a convincing win over Hibs.

Robinson’s men have bounced back in style since they lost to Celtic and were knocked out of the Betfred Cup by Hearts but the Motherwell manager insists he will keep his feet on the ground and continue to push his side to improve.

He said: “I am not getting too carried away. I didn’t think there was any crisis at the start of the season.

“We know what we’re trying to do and the fans know what kind of football we are trying to play.

“I’m not going to get too carried away with winning two games, we’ll enjoy it.

“We’ll get the players we think can win us football matches even fitter over the international break and keep trying to push forward.”

Meanwhile, Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom insists his side made it too easy for Motherwell.

Angry Hibs fans turned on their manager as they demanded he be sacked as Motherwell cruised to a win.

And Heckingbottom knows his side were second best at Fir Park.

Heckingbottom said: “A pretty team got dominated in one v ones at key moments. It happened in our box and their box. They were better than us in the final third.

“We were dominated at set plays, they won too many headers from corners—one led to a penalty.

“They were dominant in wide areas and that cost us.

“You’ve all heard the saying that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

“We worked hard but we were too easy to play against.

“We have enough time now to stress that on the players but it can’t just be for the next game.

“It will improve, without a doubt.”