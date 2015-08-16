Roda sign Australian striker Juric

Australia striker Tomi Juric has found a new home, joining Roda JC on a one-year deal on Saturday to begin his second European stint.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers forward passed his medical this week and will immediately link up with his new club, joining fellow Australian Rostyn Griffiths at the Eredivisie outfit.

Juric, who has spent the past two seasons with the Wanderers in the A-League, previously played in Croatia for various clubs from 2008 to 2013, making his senior debut with Croatia Sesvete in 2010.

"After weeks of negotiations, we finally managed to contract Tomi Juric for Roda JC - of course we are very happy with that," general manager Wim Collard told Roda's website.

"Tomi is a strong attacker, whose way of playing fits with our club."

The 24-year-old could be joined by another compatriot at Roda this season, with young attacking midfielder Daniel De Silva reportedly set for a loan deal from Roma.

Juric had been on the lookout for a new club ever since he was released by Western Sydney at the end of last season after 12 goals in 34 A-League matches.

In two seasons with the Wanderers, Juric won an A-League premiership and the AFC Champions League, while he set up the winning goal for Australia in the Asian Cup final in January.

In 12 appearances for Australia, Juric has scored two goals.