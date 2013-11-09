Rodgers and Gerrard laud Suarez after Fulham win

Suarez scored a goal in each half after a Fernando Amorebieta own goal and Martin Skrtel header gave the hosts breathing space at Anfield.

A double against Fulham takes Suarez's goal tally to eight in six Premier League appearances this season and leaves Liverpool second in the table behind Arsenal.

"Our appetite for the game was outstanding," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

"Luis Suarez is a star talent but his core ingredient is his work rate, which is something we're trying to have throughout the team.

"He covers and presses and is a good talisman."

Gerrard, who set up three of his team's goals, believes the focus should now switch from Suarez's chequered disciplinary past in recognition of a genuinely world-class talent.

He told BBC Sport: "I thought we were outstanding. When it works and clicks we're emphatic, and it could have been a lot more.

"Luis Suarez is in the top five players in the world.

"A lot of people like to judge him for things he's done in the past, but I judge him as a player and he's world class."