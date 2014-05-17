Rodgers backs Gerrard to respond from title woe

Gerrard came within touching distance of winning the Premier League for the first time in 2013-14 with the club he has made over 600 appearances for.

Rodgers' men were in the driving seat until a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea last month – a game in which Gerrard's slip gifted Demba Ba the opener at Anfield – handed the initiative back to Manchester City, who were crowned champions last Sunday.

The Liverpool captain's mistake has been seized upon by rival fans, harshly in the view of Rodgers, but he has no doubts the 33-year-old will not dwell too much on his moment of misfortune.

"I've no concerns whatsoever about Steven," said Rodgers in quotes reported by various British media outlets.

"I think Steven will go away and when he reflects on what has been personally a brilliant season of football, he has been very unfairly pointed out in terms of his slip.

"It could have happened in the third game it could have happened in the fourth game but it certainly wasn't anywhere near the defining moment of our season.

"That wasn't what cost us the league.

"He is a very conscientious boy and he loves Liverpool.

"He is very hard on himself and he's his own worst critic but he comes away recognising that he has been involved in a real title run-in and next season he will be better for it."