Rodgers cannot argue with sacking - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels Brendan Rodgers cannot argue with the decision to sack him due to his inability to bring silverware to Anfield.

Rodgers was sacked on Sunday just hours after his side drew 1-1 with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, leaving the Reds with just one win from six Premier League outings.

Carragher, who played his final season at the club under Rodgers, questioned the manager's record over recent months but did criticise the timing of the sacking as well as warning his old club they are "becoming Tottenham" because of their results and transfer market dealings.

He said on Sky Sports: "It hasn't gone well for him and he needed to make a good start this season. He was maybe fortunate to stay on at the end of last season.

"I don't like doing it now. Do it in the summer if you want to make a change. He will have known himself that he had to make a good start and he has not.

"The natives are restless. At this moment the owners' track record over the last two or three years is not good enough. It is miles off. Rodgers can't argue in some ways. He has been there three years, he hasn't won a trophy and they have played Champions League football once. That's not good enough for Liverpool.

"He has lost big players but he has reinvested money and very few of his signings have come off. Liverpool are becoming Tottenham. They think they are a big club but the real big clubs aren't concerned about what they do. What are these owners going to do to get the club back to where it needs to be?"

Former Anfield captain and manager Graeme Souness was "stunned" by the news but also questioned Rodgers' suitability for the role and, like Carragher, bemoaned a perceived fall in Liverpool's stature.

"They gave him a load of money in the summer and I find it amazing," Souness said. "But with all due respect I don't see why they gave Brendan Rodgers the job in the first place.

"Liverpool go out and buy the best young players, develop them and then hope to sell them. They have become a selling club."