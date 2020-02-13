Rodgers certain Vardy will soon rediscover his goalscoring touch

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has backed Jamie Vardy to return to his best.

The Premier League’s top scorer has notched just one goal in his last 10 games having previously netted 16 times in 17 outings.

Leicester head to Wolves on Friday aiming to return to second in the Premier League.

Vardy, who has scored 97 top flight goals, has recovered from a hamstring injury after the Foxes’ winter break with Rodgers convinced he will fire again.

“He’s ready to make an impact in the final part of the season. These things happen and he’s been working his way back in,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt that he’s the player that will always be the threat and he’s always going to get those opportunities.

“It’s the responsibility of the team to create opportunities for him because he’s that type of striker. He needs the last pass, or the cross. In a few games he’s been unfortunate not to score.

“But he’s such a threat and that will come again, I’m sure.

“I’d be pretty confident that before the end of the season the 100 goals will happen. He’s got that mindset with him where he just looks to the next game.

“As long as you’re working for the team, it will fall for you.

“I think it’s probably dried up centrally with the sides being productive with Harvey (Barnes) and Ayoze (Perez) contributing, creating and scoring.

“Hopefully in this last third of the season it will all come together for them.”

Leicester have a 10 point lead over fifth placed Sheffield United as they aim to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot at Molineux.

The Foxes have won one of their last four games in the league while also losing their Carabao Cup semi-final to Aston Villa last month.

They are still third, eight points clear of Chelsea, but Rodgers refused to look too far ahead.

“We go into every game and give it our best – know what we want to achieve, where we finish is where we deserve to finish,” he said.

“The players have been brilliant, if they weren’t human we’d win every game. We made some mistakes in the last games but against Chelsea we showed great mentality and probably should have won.

“We’ve put ourselves in great position but can only focus on the next game.”