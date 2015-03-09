Rodgers criticises FA Cup replay schedule

Rodgers watched on at Anfield on Sunday as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Blackburn Rovers in their sixth round tie.

Bradford and Reading had also finished goalless on Saturday, with their replay likely to be staged on March 16, just two days after both sides are in league action.

"I believe the [Liverpool] replay is early April, the 7th or 8th," Rodgers said.

"It is certainly not what it is for Reading and Bradford. That is unbelievable.

"I feel for them, having to play Saturday and again on Monday. It is incredible.

"It's unfair for both clubs with so much at stake. I feel sorry for Parky [Phil Parkinson] and for Steve [Clarke] and for the players."