Why are there midweek games in the Premier League on Gameweek 33?

Manchester City have another huge chance to secure a top five finish on Tuesday evening

Manchester City host Aston Villa and Arsenal play Crystal Palace this week, as Gameweek 33 in the Premier League comes to a close.

Oliver Glasner's side could have a huge say in the title race on Wednesday evening, with a win for the Eagles enough to hand Liverpool the title after their recent win at Leicester City.

But the question on most people's lips is why are we being treated to two extra fixtures, especially with the Bank Holiday weekend already throwing up a treat for most football fans?

Why are there two more Premier League fixtures this week?

Crystal Palace were hammered 5-1 by Arsenal earlier this season and have a chance for revenge on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are looking for further momentum after their recent victory against Everton. Further details on how to watch their clash with Aston Villa are available here.

Furthermore, the Gunners know they can still mathematically catch Liverpool, but will perhaps now only hope to delay their celebrations with victory over Palace. A win would also go a long way towards their hopes of finishing second in the Premier League this term.

Aston Villa beat Pep Guardiola's side in the reverse fixture back in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the rearranged fixtures is due to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's progression in the FA Cup.

All three sides will play in the semi-finals, with the Eagles facing Unai Emery's side and Nottingham Forest set to take on the Cityzens.

The games would have coincided with Gameweek 34 in the Premier League, and therefore a decision had to be made to move the two games.

This now means both semi-finals can safely take place on back-to-back dates at Wembley Stadium this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be eyeing another FA Cup final come the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

With plenty at stake, winning the FA Cup has never held so much prestige, with the winner guaranteed a place in the Europa League should they lift the trophy.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United saved their season with victory over Manchester City last year, despite their crosstown rivals winning the Premier League and already booking their place automatically in the Champions League.