Rodgers demands defensive improvements

The Merseyside club had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, despite playing the entire second half against 10 men.

Four of the last six goals conceded by Liverpool, including Newcastle's second, have come from set-plays and Rodgers is making the issue a priority.

"It’s something that we need to address, for sure," Rodgers told the Liverpool Echo. "We have to be more aggressive and more switched on. It’s concentration.

"The goal at home to Crystal Palace was disappointing. That was a poor goal to give away, but thankfully it never cost us.

“Here, conceding from a set piece put us on the back foot. We were looking forward to the second half at 1-1, and suddenly we were behind.

“It’s something for us to work on, but in football there is always something to improve on. At this moment, that is an area for us to look at."

Rodgers is nevertheless pleased with the Anfield side's progress since his arrival in June 2012.

"It was a massive job, coming in here," he added. "The opening five or six months were difficult, but since January, I think in terms of points gained, we are in the top three in the country. Hopefully that is an indication that we’re doing well and that the club is in order.

"I still think there’s a hell of a lot of improvement for us to make, but in the main we’re a tight unit, and we just need to keep moving forward."