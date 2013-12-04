Rodgers hails 'incredible' Suarez after four goals

The Uruguayan turned in an exhilarating performance on Wednesday, with three of his four goals being of the highest quality, before he capped a dazzling display by laying on the fifth for Raheem Sterling two minutes from the end.

Suarez has now scored 11 times in his last four appearances against Norwich and is the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks against one club.

His first was a dipping 40-yard volley, his second an opportunistic effort from a corner and the goal that completed his treble was a searing half-volley from 20 yards in the 35th minute.

Suarez's 25-yard free-kick with 15 minutes remaining and his assist for Sterling sandwiched Bradley Johnson's headed consolation to leave Rodgers to lavish praise on the forward.

"I always like to talk about the team but I think you've got to hold Luis up as one of the best strikers in the world," he said.

"It was an incredible performance. It was sheer brilliance, it was a joy for me to watch the team, I thought technically we were very good but to witness that, it was a remarkable individual performance.

"The modern-day world-class operators, it's all about their numbers and what they produce and you look at the goals he scored and the assist he made, it was a pleasure to watch."

And Rodgers thinks Suarez is primed to get even better.

He added: "You look at Luis, he's only 26, and I really think he'll make improvements to his game over the coming years.

"He's probably the happiest he's been here, you look at him and the maturity in his performance.

"I think this club suits him perfectly and I still think his best years are going to be here because of everything.

"The profile of the club, the connection with the supporters, Anfield itself, you can see it's a hand in glove fit for him and the type of football we're trying to play allows him to operate in those spaces we create."