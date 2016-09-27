Rodgers has made same impact as Guardiola - Brown

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown feels Brendan Rodgers' impact since his arrival at the Scottish champions is similar to that of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Rodgers replaced Ronny Deila as the man in charge ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and guided them to the Champions League group stages at the expense of Lincoln Red Imps, Astana and Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

They were thrashed 7-0 by Barcelona in their Group C opener, a worrying start ahead of Wednesday's meeting against a City side that have won all 10 competitive outings under Guardiola.

But Brown nonetheless feels Rodgers' changes are paying off, just like Guardiola's at City.

"Watching Manchester City this season, they have changed their style. Guardiola has brought in his style and it is working," Brown said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"But we have got the same with our gaffer. It will be a good, proper game of football."

Defeat would leave Celtic in danger of being cut adrift in the group and Brown has stressed they must learn from their mistakes against Barcelona.

"We are going to have to work hard as a team and defend better. We need to be composed and take our chances when we get them," he said.

"We sat off Barcelona and admired them more than anything. Now we need to get the bodies in and try to win the battles all over the park. Both teams want to play but it's going to be a battle as well.

"To play against likes of Barcelona and Man City, we need to show how good we are individually and as a team. We have to try and frustrate them, we need to go out there and believe in our own ability."