Rodgers: I am the right man for Liverpool job

Inspired by the goals of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge last term, Liverpool ran Manchester City close in the race for the Premier League title, eventually falling short by two points.

With Suarez now departed for Barcelona and Sturridge injured, Liverpool have failed to recapture that form during 2014-15, with various off-season acquisitions struggling to make their mark.

Currently sitting ninth in the league table with a trip to fierce rivals Manchester United to come on Sunday, Liverpool exited the UEFA Champions League in midweek courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Basel.

Yet Rodgers continues to believe he is the best man for the job at Anfield.

"I think the message from me is clear: I don't think there would be anyone better to do the job here," he said.

"Seven months ago we nearly won the title unexpectedly, I had time to work with players and we took them beyond where the club has been in a long time.

"This has been a difficult start with new players, less coaching time, young players; we are virtually starting again.

"I don't think there is anybody better equipped to deal with that having been here for the last two and a half years and experienced what this club is about and seeing what we get from the players whenever we are at our best.

"Criticism comes with the territory when you don't win games. Football is very short term. The same people who are criticising me now were maybe saying I couldn't do anything wrong six or seven months ago. That is the way football works.

“You have to accept that as a manager and fight even harder to bring success. This period has ensured I will do that for sure."