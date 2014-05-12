Rodgers: Liverpool philosophy won't change

Rodgers' men finished off the campaign with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United, but it was not enough to claim a first top-flight title for 24 years as Manchester City secured the crown with a 2-0 victory against West Ham.

The damage had already been done prior to the final weekend, though, with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea and a disastrous 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace putting City in command of the title race.

Liverpool conceded 50 league goals to City's 37 this season, and it was perhaps their lack of defensive solidity that proved to be the Anfield club's downfall.

But Rodgers is adamant that his side will continue to play free-flowing attacking football.

"The style will only be enhanced and improved," Rodgers said. "It doesn't change. The philosophy here is very much based on attacking creative football to win. We know where we need to improve.

"Our goals conceded this year here at home is up there with the top teams, as it should be because this is Anfield and we expect to win.

"Away from home in the big games we've been fine. We just need to be better and more concentrated whenever we're winning other games.

"We've conceded too many goals when we've scored five or six and that has cost us.

"We're going into the Champions League, an outstanding competition with some great teams. But we'll go in with the same idea. There will be no fear. We'll look forward to it.

"To get 16 wins out of 19 at home is absolutely fantastic for this group of players, who only two years ago really struggled to win games at home.

"To get 12 wins out of 14 at a pressure time of the season, I can only take my hat off to the players and how they've managed with that."