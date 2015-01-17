Rodgers marvels at 'outstanding' Mignolet

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Simon Mignolet's "outstanding" display in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory at Aston Villa.

Fabio Borini prodded home his first Premier League goal for Liverpool since April 2013 to set the visitors on their way at Villa Park, before substitute Rickie Lambert drilled home a second 11 minutes from time.

Liverpool were forced to withstand sustained pressure in the second half with the score still at 1-0, though, with Christian Benteke forcing one particularly fine save from goalkeeper Mignolet with a close-range half-volley.

Mignolet was dropped in favour of Brad Jones earlier in the season after a series of errors, but he has started the club's last five matches in all competitions after a thigh injury to his fellow shot-stopper.

"I thought he [Mignolet] was outstanding," Rodgers said. "He wasn't overly worked but he made two great saves when called upon.

"What was really pleasing was how dominant he was when they made the flat delivery into the box for Benteke, who is nearly unstoppable in the area.

"But I thought he got good contact - he was calm and composed and wasn't flustered.

"When called upon he made two saves, one outstanding save. The team as a whole defended well. He's had a wee bit of stick but I was pleased for him."

Liverpool are now unbeaten in six in the Premier League and Rodgers is confident of a sustained challenge for the top four.

"I said if we could get to the end of January and be somewhere near [the top four] we are capable of a run like last year to put us in there.

"It's still the objective. It's a real young, exciting team we have and with the football we played we could have had one or two more goals."