Rodgers: No comparing Suarez and Balotelli

After moving to Anfield in January 2011, Suarez established himself as one of the best players in the world with a prolific spell over the past couple of years.

The Uruguayan netted 23 Premier League strikes during 2012-13, before equalling the record for goals in a 38-game season in 2013-14 when he found the net 31 times in just 33 appearances.

That form prompted Barcelona to tempt him away from Anfield in a big-money move during the off-season, while Rodgers brought in Balotelli from Milan in an attempt to replace Suarez's goals.

The Italy international has one in five appearances in all competitions so far, and Rodgers believes likening the duo is a futile exercise.

"There is no comparison between the two as players," he said. "Luis was brilliant for me in his time here and developed to become a player who consistently delivered in terms of scoring and creating.

"Mario is different. He's got a lot of experience for 24, he has come here as an established international.

"Suarez elevated himself, that was clear. He wasn't world class when he came in but when he left to go to Barcelona he had put himself in that bracket.

"He did that because of his consistency in scoring goals and keeping his performance level high.

"World class is about being at the highest level consistently, being at that level in your game consistently. That's what takes you there.

"I think Mario is potentially world class. You can't compare Suarez and him, but Mario is coming in as an international striker and he's a talent, no doubt."