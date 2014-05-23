Rodgers ready to prepare for another title tilt

Rodgers has galvanised the Merseyside club, steered Liverpool back into the UEFA Champions League and brought a buzz back to matchdays at Anfield.

While missing out on being crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990 to Manchester City will be hard to stomach for everybody associated with Liverpool, Rodgers is keen to back up his 'we go again' mantra by being decisive in the close-season.

And plans are already in place to strengthen his squad as he bids to keep pace with the likes of City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, who are also expected to be active in the transfer market.

"As much as we've had a good season, we want to go one better next season if we can," Rodgers told the club's official website.

"Our work has started already.

"We had a three-hour recruitment meeting. So there is certainly no complacency; we're hungry to succeed here.

"You can't take your eye off the ball. This is an ever-evolving league; it gets better every season.

"We're in a league where there are not just British players - this is a league that is full of world-class players."