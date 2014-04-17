Rodgers: Reds must maintain humility, class

The league leaders are two points clear at the top with four Premier League games remaining, even though decisions have gone against them in recent outings.

Rodgers' side claimed a 2-1 win at West Ham despite a controversial goal going against them, while Luis Suarez was accused of cheating during their crucial 3-2 victory over Manchester City.

But the Northern Irishman has told his side to maintain their integrity late in the campaign.

"We will try to do it in the right way. I take great pride in winning in the most sporting way we can," Rodgers said.

"If you look at us we are top of the Premier League and we are top of the Fair Play League. We don't surround referees. We want to win, but it shows you a mark of our behaviour.

"They are the values of this club. It's a club that has won many trophies in the past but had the humility and the class."

Rodgers said he believes no team can affect a referee's decisions, despite many around the world taking to surrounding match officials.

He said decisions would even out over a campaign, with sides sometimes getting lucky.

"I believe you can't affect refereeing decisions," Rodgers said.

"There will be little bits of luck that go for and against you but I like to think as a sporting team and a team that's trying to work well we've got our rewards this year.

"At West Ham, I had a quiet word with the referee on the way out. (Be) calm, get his reasons behind it, and then move on."