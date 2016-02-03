Rodgers reveals sit-down with Liverpool successor Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he invited successor Jurgen Klopp for talks at the his house following the German's appointment.

Rodgers was replaced by the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss in October after spending three years in charge at Anfield.

The Northern Irishman said he offered support and advice to Klopp as he prepared to take charge of the Premier League club.

"I remember when Klopp first got the job and we sat down and we spoke," Rodgers told beIN Sport. "We sat and had a chat at my house. He's a good guy. Whatever help he needed going into the job, I was there for that."

Rodgers went on to defend Liverpool's £32.5million signing of Christian Benteke from Aston Villa last July.

The Belgium international has failed to find consistent form this season, scoring just six goals in 21 league appearances, but Rodgers insists patience is key to helping the striker reach his potential.

"We felt at that time that Christian was up there in terms of goals to games," he said. "We felt that he was someone that we didn't have in the squad. The problem now is the patience element. There doesn't seem to be time.

"We talk about patience. An example is Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich and he wouldn't have got the patience in the Premier League that he did in the Bundesliga and now look at him.

"Christian over time will show he's a top-class player."

Klopp's Liverpool sit eighth in the league, having suffered a 2-0 loss to leaders Leicester City on Tuesday.