Rodgers sympathises with 'poor guy' Allardyce

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has questioned the tactics employed by undercover reporters in the sting operation that has placed Sam Allardyce's position as England boss in jeopardy.

The Football Association is investigating allegations that Allardyce used his position to negotiate a £400,000 deal and offer advice on how to circumvent rules on transfers after the Telegraph published hidden camera footage claiming to be from a meeting between the 61-year-old and two undercover reporters purporting to be part of a Far East firm.

In the video, Allardyce explains to the two men how they might "get round" rules regarding third-party ownership of players, which was banned by FIFA last year and has been outlawed in England's top flight since 2008.

But Rodgers, who backed Allardyce's appointment as Roy Hodgson's successor in July, said he found the reporters' methods to be "embarrassing" and expressed sympathy for the former Sunderland manager's plight.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference ahead of Celtic's Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday, ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers said: "What a tactic that is, isn't it? The poor guy is going into a job [with England].

"It's actually embarrassing on some parts of the [media] profession.

"I've got nothing to add to it."

The Telegraph's claims against Allardyce form part of a wider investigation into alleged corruption in English football, with revelations implicating other high-profile managers set to be forthcoming.