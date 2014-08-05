Rodgers talks up 'outstanding' Sterling

The 19-year-old was a standout for Rodgers' side on Monday as they went down 3-1 to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup final in Miami.

Sterling was fouled to earn his side a penalty in the first half as Steven Gerrard gave them the lead before goals from Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard saw United win.

Rodgers hailed Sterling for his performance and said the England international was still getting better.

"I thought he was outstanding and he was a real threat. He is tactically aware for such a young player and he is so exciting to watch," the Northern Irishman told a news conference.

"When he runs at defenders he can create many opportunities.

"At 19 years of age he is a real talent and he is getting better all the time."

Despite the loss, Rodgers said he was pleased with where his side were at as they prepare to face Southampton in their Premier League opener on August 17.

He said Liverpool had achieved just what they wanted out of the pre-season tournament.

"I thought it was a really good game and both teams have had a very good workout out here," Rodgers said.

"I thought we were well worth the lead and had a couple more chances to increase that and it looked like maybe we should have had another penalty.

"We conceded a disappointing equaliser and then very quickly conceded another one so the game started to get stretched a bit, but overall I'm delighted with the whole tournament and what it's done for us.

"We have worked very hard and we will leave here with plenty of positives and look forward to the new season.

"The condition of the players that we have at the moment is very good. We've obviously got a few missing but certainly by Southampton we will be ready and we are looking forward to it."