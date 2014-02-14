Rodgers targeting FA Cup success this season

Liverpool face Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and Rodgers intends to field a full-strength side in an attempt to keep the club's hopes of silverware alive.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has this week talked up Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League this season due to their absence from the UEFA Champions League, but Rodgers is more cautious.

"We're not thinking about being title contenders," the Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"There are 12 games to go and we're just making sure we're focused on continuing with our improvement in performance.

"We want to win the FA Cup. We don't have a midweek game so we can go as strong as we want to go. We won't need to rest anyone.

"It's different for Arsenal, who have to consider a big European game, but we don't.

"We are full of confidence, belief is high. The result the other night (a 3-2 win at Fulham) gave us great confidence. We weren't at our best, but the pleasing aspect was to come from behind twice."

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield last Saturday in the Premier League and will this weekend go in search of a first win at the Emirates Stadium since August 2011.