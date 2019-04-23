Manchester City willing to break transfer record for Atletico Madrid's Fernandinho replacement

Manchester City are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old midfielder Rodri, according to The Telegraph.

The Colchoneros man has a £60.6m release clause, and is seen as Sergio Busquets’ long-term successor for Spain.

Rodri has enjoyed a fine season at the Wanda Metropolitano, making 29 league appearances as Diego Simeone’s side target a second-place finish in La Liga.

The former Villarreal man only joined Atletico last summer, but he could be on the move again at the end of this season as City seek a replacement for Fernandinho.

The Brazilian remains an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s team, but it is unclear how many games the soon-to-be 34-year-old will be able to play next term.

And while Guardiola is also keeping tabs on Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, Rodri is his primary target.

City travel across town to face Manchester United on Wednesday, before doing battle with Burnley at the weekend.

READ MORE...

Manchester clubs do battle for €120m wonder kid