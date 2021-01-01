Rodrigo hoping Leeds begin 2021 on similar note that they ended 2020

Forward Rodrigo hopes Leeds can begin the new year as they ended the last one.

Leeds finished 2020 with back-to-back Premier League wins over Burnley and West Brom, the latter by a thumping 5-0 margin.

Those results have got Leeds moving back up the table again after a 6-2 thrashing by Manchester United before Christmas.

Rodrigo scored Leeds’ fourth goal in their 5-0 thrashing of West Brom (Dave Rogers/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side now face a tough away game at Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime but Rodrigo hopes momentum can be maintained.

The Spain international told LUTV: “We are trying to do our best this season. It’s true we’ve had different performances during the season, good and bad, but we want to maintain and keep our current level in the games.

“Two consecutive wins is important for us to grow, for our confidence and to achieve our goals.

“We want to maintain this level for the next game and try to win.”

Leeds were also in freescoring mood when they beat Newcastle 5-2 earlier in December.

The club have generally made a positive impression on the field in their first season back in the top flight following promotion.

Their attacking instincts have particularly been praised.

Rodrigo, who scored in both the wins over Newcastle and West Brom, feels continuing to chase goals is the right approach.

“We didn’t stop, we scored the first goal and went for more and this is the mentality we have to have in these games,” he said.