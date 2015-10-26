Rodrigo out for three months with cruciate ligament damage
Valencia will be without striker Rodrigo Moreno for three months after he suffered knee ligament damage against Atletico Madrid.
Valencia forward Rodrigo is set for three months on the sidelines after the Liga club confirmed he has suffered a partial knee ligament tear.
Rodrigo limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday with 23 minutes played at Estadio Vicente Calderon. The 24-year-old was replaced by Paco Alcacer, who scored Valencia's consolation in the 2-1 defeat.
Rodrigo impressed during a loan spell at Estadio Mestalla last season and secured a permanent move from Benfica in June, signing a four-year deal.
However, he has struggled in front of goal, with only one Champions League strike from his 12 appearances in all competitions, a strike rate that will not improve until 2016 with news of his latest injury.
"As indicated by the tests that have been submitted on Monday, Rodrigo suffered a partial tear in the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," a Valencia statement read.
"The player will follow a conservative treatment. The estimated recovery time is at three months."
