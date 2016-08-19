Rodriguez is '100% fit'... just ask his dad

Clubs interested in Jay Rodriguez have had any fears over the forward's fitness put to rest, by the Southampton man's father.

One-cap England international Rodriguez has made just 12 appearances across the past two seasons after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2013-14 campaign.

His name was linked to Hull City on Friday with the Tigers keen to bolster a squad that has started the season with just 13 fit senior players.

As talk of the move spread across Hull fans on Twitter, claims that Rodriguez was on the brink of retirement were raised, but soon shot down by a user - Enrique Rodriguez - who claimed the striker was "100% fit".

When David Fergus questioned the veracity of this information, demanding a source, Mr Rodriguez simply replied: "I'm his dad."

Well he should know, shouldn't he?