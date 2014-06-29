Rodriguez calls for Argentina focus

Alejandro Sabella's side won all three of their games as they finished top of Group F, with captain Lionel Messi leading the way with four goals.

Standing in the way of Argentina and the quarter-finals are Switzerland in Sao Paulo, who finished second behind France in Group E after a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Didier Deschamps' men.

But Rodriguez, 33, has warned his teammates against complacency at the Arena Corinthians.

"Our mentality is always the same," Rodriguez said.

"In the World Cup, you have to be focused 100 per cent.

"It is a reality that great teams were eliminated at the beginning. We had never thought that it could happen.

"I think that if you are not concentrating, any team can win.

The Newell's Old Boys forward, now playing in his third World Cup, has his sights on taking his country to their third triumph, with Argentina having won the showpiece event at home in 1978 and in Mexico in 1986.

"It is everyone's dream. Not only them, it is one country," he said.

"We are playing to get the glory, I think this is the best thing.

"When you wear this shirt, you feel inspired. This is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a player, to wear this shirt in a World Cup."

Rodriguez added: "We are a competitive team, and we want to stay here until the last day. But we know that the next game is difficult.

"Our objective now is to win the next game. Now, we need to win."