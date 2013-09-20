Rodriguez eager to get off the mark at Liverpool

The 24-year-old impressed in his debut season at the club following a move from Burnley, netting six times in 35 league appearances, but has yet to break the deadlock in 2013-14.

However, Rodriguez is keen to get off the mark when Mauricio Pochettino's men make the daunting trip to face the league leaders at Anfield.

"I just try to do my best for the team, and work as hard as I can and try to improve as a player. When I stop trying to improve that’s when I'll start worrying," he told the club's official website.

"I’m still waiting for my first Premier League gol (this season) so it will be nice if I can get it at the weekend, but I try not to think about it too much. If a chance comes to me then hopefully I'll put it away.”

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game since slumping to a 3-1 defeat to Southampton in March, and Rodriguez hopes that result can provide a psychological boost to his team-mates.

"We'll take the same attitude from the game we played against them here. We'll take the game to them and hopefully get a good result," he added.

"They're a great side and they're showing that this year with their league position and how they're playing, as are we.

"We both like to play good football so I think it’ll be an entertaining game for both sides; hopefully we'll get the three points."