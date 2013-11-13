Rodriguez eager to impress for England

The 24-year-old caught the eye of manager Roy Hodgson after playing a role in his club's fine start to the Premier League season, which sees them sitting third after 11 games.

Team-mates Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert also got the nod for England's upcoming friendlies against Chile and Germany.

And while Rodriguez has admitted to being taken aback by the standard of training with the national team, he is eager to make a good impression on Hodgson with a view to potentially being selected for next year's FIFA World Cup.

"It was really exciting driving up, we were anxious to meet everyone," he told the FA's official website. "We were asking Rickie about the plans for the week and how he found it. It's been a good experience so far.

"It's very good to meet all the players and the staff and see how things run. The pace and the quality (in training) is unreal, it's something I've learned so far in just a short session.

"It's great to be on the training pitch with these players who are in the squad.

"I just wanted to work hard, get my head down and try to improve and then my form would hopefully see me sneak in.

"I need to try and impress, work as hard as I can and see how this week goes and try to make an impression."