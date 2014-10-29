Rodriguez surprised by quality of Isco

The close-season arrival of Colombia star Rodriguez at the Santiago Bernabeu was expected to push Isco further down Carlo Ancelotti's attacking pecking order.

However, the former Malaga playmaker has been in superb form for Real recently after coming in for the injured Gareth Bale, earning widespread plaudits for excellent displays in Real's wins over Liverpool and Barcelona in the last week.

And Rodriguez has revealed that he was not expecting to be so impressed by Isco's ability.

When asked in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser which of his new team-mates has most surprised him, Rodriguez replied: "All of them have a lot of quality. Maybe the one that has surprised me the most is Isco - I like him a lot."

Rodriguez is also now showing his true quality after a period of adaption at the Bernabeu, and the World Cup golden boot winner insists he was always confident of succeeding in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old was often substituted or omitted from Real's starting line-up at the start of the season, but has now seemingly cemented his place in Ancelotti first-choice XI and is happy playing wherever the Italian wants him to.

"I was calm, I knew that I had to adapt but through working hard I could raise my level and I know that I can still improve," Rodriguez added.

"I will always be available. Without doubt, I like to play as a playmaker, close to the area.

"[But] from the centre of midfield to up front, I have played in all those positions."