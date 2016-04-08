Rodriguez's father talks up Real Madrid move

Ricardo Rodriguez is eager to move to a bigger club in Europe and would love the chance to join Real Madrid, the Wolfsburg left-back's father has claimed.

Switzerland international Rodriguez has emerged as one of the most highly prized full-backs on the continent in recent seasons and opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Wolfsburg's shock 2-0 win over Madrid on Tuesday.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez, himself from Spain, has talked up the prospect of a future switch to La Liga for the 23-year-old and admits he met with Madrid president Florentino Perez and director Emilio Butragueno in Germany - though he insists they did not discuss a transfer.

"I met with Florentino Perez on Wednesday, and with Butragueno, too," he told Cadena Cope. "We spoke a little, not much. We were talking, but not about football things.

"He said congratulations, that I had a good player. Maybe with time he might be able to go to Madrid. He would be pleased.

"My son wants to go to a bigger team. He wants a career in a bigger team and Spain would be a great option."

A photo posted by on

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs stated earlier this week that Madrid had "never" made an approach for Rodriguez, but added that they "maybe" retain an interest.

"Now is not the time to talk about figures and to put a price on a player," he told Marca. "All I can say is that he is one of our most talented players, one of the best full-backs in the league.

"He is playing fantastically well for Wolfsburg and Switzerland although this year the team is not at the same level as last year. In the future he may be one of the best."

Rodriguez, who began his career with FC Zurich, has made 122 Bundesliga appearances since joining Wolfsburg in 2012.