Rodwell pleased with fitness progress

Rodwell joined Sunderland from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee last month and has featured in all five Premier League matches for Gus Poyet's side, but Saturday's 0-0 with Burnley was the first time he has played the full 90 minutes.

The result leaves Sunderland still waiting for a first Premier League win this season, however, on a personal note Rodwell has been pleased with the progress he has made since leaving City, where he made just 25 first-team appearances in two seasons.

"I felt good out there. I'm getting fitter and have played my first 90 of the season," Rodwell told the Shields Gazette.

"I had a couple of chances, one when I could have took it earlier. On another day, I might have got a goal.

"It's been hard. Fitness-wise, I've been on the training field every day, but it's match fitness. You can't buy that.

"You can train as much as you want, but it's not the same.

"The anticipation and just being alert comes with games.

"It's felt like a long lay-off. It's hard when you play one game and then miss the next six.

"But I've had four or five games now and long may it continue really."