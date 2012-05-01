Roeder happy to see Magpies flying high

The ex-Magpies manager hailed the club's current supremo Alan Pardew and chief scout Graham Carr having transformed Newcastle from their woeful relegation in 2009 to today's Champions League-challenging outfit.

Roeder was in charge of the Tyneside club for just over a year between 2006 and 2007 and says the club holds a place deep in his heart.

"That is a club that is very dear to my heart having spent eight years up there as a player and a manager. It's great they are having such success under Alan Pardew,” he told Yahoo!

But it is not only Pardew who is pulling the strings at the Sports Direct Arena. Chief scout Carr has recommended the likes of Yohan Cabaye and Papiss Demba Cisse, who have been revelations for Newcastle this season.

Roeder said: "The person that keeps getting mentioned with Newcastle's success is their chief scout, Graham Carr, who has done wonders with the players that he has found in France, Holland and Germany. I watched Papiss Cisse for Freiburg earlier this season and was very positive about him."

He also heaped praise on owner Mike Ashley, who since taking a major shareholder role in 2007 has contributed massively to their eventual success.

“I think Mike Ashley has proved why he is so astute in business. He has sold at the highest point and bought at value for money. He has found the highest prices possible for the players he has sold, and he has reinvested in others who have all proved to be bargains.

"If they suddenly had to have a fire sale, they could sell all of those players they have bought recently for three or four times what they paid for them."

Roeder enjoyed a spell at Norwich City following his resignation as the Magpies' manager in 2007, but has now been out of the management game for more than three years.

However, the 56-year-old is eager to get back into football, saying: "I would certainly look forward to going into a senior role at a football club. It wouldn't have to be managing.

"The role that would interest me greatly is that of sporting director, or director of football. I think I'd be highly qualified for that role, because I have done everything from managing in the Barclays Premier League to being academy director at Newcastle.

"I think we've been very slow to develop the role [director of football] in this country, but gradually more clubs are starting to do it."



By Tom Bennett