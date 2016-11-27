Rojo optimistic over United's title chances

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is upbeat about his team's title chances, insisting things can change quickly.

Ahead of Sunday's clash at home to West Ham, Jose Mourinho's men are 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

However, Rojo hopes the busy Christmas period can be season-changing for his team.

"We've deserved to win our last few games at home because we were the better team, but we didn't come away with the wins, which was disappointing," the Argentina international told MUTV.

"It's an important game [against West Ham] to keep ourselves in the hunt.

"Winning would put us in a good position heading towards the Christmas period, where games come thick and fast – things can change a lot during that time.

"It's a very competitive league that changes constantly. We're a bit of a distance away from the top but the team is in good shape and we're playing well."

United are on a three-match unbeaten run and recorded a 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday.

They are also unbeaten in their past four league games at home, including three consecutive draws.