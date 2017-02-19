Roma 4 Torino 1: Dzeko strikes again

Edin Dzeko's superb run of form continued as the striker netted once to help Roma to a 4-1 win over Torino in Sunday's Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international had netted 10 times in his past seven games in all competitions and he needed just 10 minutes to add to his tally.

Radja Nainggolan set up the prolific striker on the edge of the box and Dzeko coolly beat goalkeeper Joe Hart to make it 29 goals in 2016-17.

Roma continued to force the issue and Mohamed Salah doubled their lead just seven minutes later with a low left-footed strike.

Half-time: Two great strikes by and have given a 2-0 lead going into the break. Solid so far but still work to do. February 19, 2017

Salah was then unfortunate not to add a third when he struck the woodwork in the 20th minute, but the home side got their three-goal lead midway through the second half as Leandro Paredes found the net with a powerful long-range strike.

Maxi Lopez pulled one back for Torino with six minutes left, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal as Nainggolan had the last word after being set up substitute Francesco Totti.

Roma sit second, seven points behind Juventus.