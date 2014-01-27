Roma are not out of the title race, says Totti

Club captain Totti came off the bench to score Roma's third goal from the penalty spot as they coasted to a 3-1 win on Sunday, and he believes the result proves they can compete for a first Scudetto since 2001.

League leaders Juve dropped points by drawing 1-1 at Lazio on Saturday, and Totti has pledged that his second-placed side will keep fighting to reel in the champions.

"In Verona we have given a strong signal in the championship (race) and a positive boost to the rankings," the 37-year-old told Roma's official website.

"We will not drop in the matches in the coming weeks, the coach is good at managing our fitness, we will take it in turns in the XI on the field and on the bench.

"It is my duty to be always ready when called upon, whilst, it was nice to come on and score."

Roma's victory extended their winning run to five matches in all competitions following their 3-0 Serie A defeat at Juve on January 5.