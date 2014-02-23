Roma boss Garcia expects Juventus slump

Having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia earlier this month and with no European commitments, Roma can focus on the Serie A for the rest of the season as they attempt to reel in dual-reigning champions Juventus.

Roma won 1-0 at Bologna on Saturday to move within six points of the champions, and Garcia argued after the match that Juventus' continuing involvement in the UEFA Europa League could make the difference in the race for the Scudetto.

"Will Juve slow down? I played in Europe many times with Lille and know it takes up a lot of energy," Garcia told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's tough after a European fixture.

"We do not play midweek and we've got to make the most of that fact."

Juventus will host the Derby della Mole on Sunday, and Garcia laid down the challenge for Torino to shock their more-fancied city rivals and give Roma a helping hand.

"Anything can happen in a derby. The levels of the two teams no longer matter, as it's just the pride to win and not lose," Garcia said.

"We've done our bit for this weekend and can watch what the others do now."

Garcia was thrilled with how veteran Brazilian midfielder Rodrigo Taddei and 19-year-old central defender Alessio Romagnoli performed as full-backs against Bologna.

"They did well to attack and ensure we didn't concede," the 50-year-old French coach said.

"That was the priority, as we know that Roma can score at any moment."