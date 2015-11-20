Roma can cope without Salah, insists Garcia

Rudi Garcia is confident Roma have what it takes to cope without the injured Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has become a key figure for Roma since joining them from Chelsea, but faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in the derby win over Lazio.

However, Garcia pointed to a number of alternatives at his disposal.

"Salah is getting there. There will be a chance for the others. I'm confident, we have options," Garcia said at a news conference.

"We're not short. [Iago] Falque is an excellent player, as is [Juan] Iturbe who has the attributes to replace Salah."

Roma sit third in the Serie A table after 12 games, trailing leaders Fiorentina and Inter by just one point.

"We have to be entirely focused on tomorrow's match to try and win and secure the three points," he added.

"There are some strong sides up near the top. The title race will go down to the wire."