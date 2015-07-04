Roma confirm Dzeko interest

Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has confirmed the Italian club are seeking to sign Edin Dzeko from Manchester City.

Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Dzeko was limited to just 11 Premier League starts last season - despite scoring 16 goals in the previous campaign as City secured the title.

His potential availability has alerted Roma, although the Serie A side concede it may prove difficult to agree a deal.

"Dzeko is not very close, but Roma are trying to get him," Sabatini is quoted as telling reporters at a 'Football Fest' event in Perugia on Friday.

"He's the right man for us, but tough to get, as he's expensive."

Sabatini also played down talk of Gervinho leaving Roma.

The forward had looked set to join Al Jazira, but Sabatini added: "He changed his mind and wants to stay with us now."