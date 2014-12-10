Roma join International Champions Cup ranks

Roma, currently second in the league, join European champions Real Madrid and Premier League winners Manchester City in a super-powered tournament from July 18-24.

The news was confirmed via the ICC on Twitter on Wednesday.

A report in the Herald Sun on Wednesday revealed Roma are likely to kick-off the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and their Real team-mates on July 18.

The Italians would back up and play Manchester City three days later before Manuel Pellegrini's men take on Real to close the event on July 24.

It is understood the event organisers - Nine Live and TLA Worldwide - have signed a four-year deal to host the ICC in Australia.

It could see clubs likes Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal head Down Under in coming years.

It was believed Inter Milan would be the third side to take part in the tournament but organisers decided to go with Roma.

The Roma side contains Italian legend Francesco Totti, who scored the famous penalty which knocked Australia out of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Perth Glory teenager Daniel De Silva will also be a part of the Roma squad next season after he was signed by the club earlier this year before being loaned back to the A-League club.